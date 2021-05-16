China's Sinopharm vaccines en route to Trinidad and Tobago

Photo courtesy Chinese Ambassador to Trinidad and Tobago Fang Qiu's Facebook page.

THE shipment of 100,000 Sinopharm covid19 vaccines from China, expected to arrive on Tuesday, is officially en route to Trinidad and Tobago.

In a Facebook post on Sunday, Chinese Ambassador to TT Fang Qiu said the “donation” had been moved from the plant at which it was manufactured to the cargo airport in Beijing.

“They are ready to go across the ocean and reach the TT people as I am posting this.

"The Chinese side stays committed to trying its utmost to cooperate with the TT side to ensure the efficient delivery. Together, we safeguard the people and fight the pandemic.”

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Dr Amery Browne responded in the comments and thanked him.

Browne said, “Thank you for your most excellent collaboration in this initiative. The contribution of 100,000 covid19 vaccines by China is important to our national response, and it reinforces the principle that solidarity across the globe is essential for the human species to overcome this pandemic.”

Qiu further responded saying, “Dear Minister, your instrumental contribution is greatly appreciated! I very much cherish this valuable friendship established with you through our tacit cooperation. It is part of the profound friendship between our peoples which always generates endless strength for us to fight and prevail. Let's keep up the good work together.”