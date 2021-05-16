Business group backs SoE, curfew to limit spread of virus

Essential businesses like pharmacies are allowed to remain open for business during the State of Emergency, - Lincoln Holder

The Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce is pleased with the Prime Minister's decision to implement a State of Emergency and a curfew. The announcement came one day after the business lobby group publicly suggested same.

On Friday, the chamber issued a release saying while it commends the additional restrictions, its main concern is the "social engagement and unnecessary movement of individuals."

It proposed a 9pm-5am curfew (Monday-Friday) and a 5pm-5am curfew on weekends.

It said, "Only people who work in industrial operations, which need to operate on a shift basis, should be allowed movement during the curfew period with a letter from their employer."

And on Saturday, Dr Rowley announced a 9pm-5am curfew beginning on Sunday, as well as a State of Emergency.

In response, the chamber issued a statement saying it recognised actions needed to be accelerated.

"Therefore, we support the implementation of the curfew.

"The sobering reality of our current situation is in part, due to weak enforcement of the restrictions, porous borders and irresponsible behaviour of the non-compliant. We must ideally leverage the digital infrastructure many businesses have put in place to allow them to operate."

It added, "We also look forward to reviewing the regulations under the State of Emergency, recognising that citizens’ rights must be protected."

It urged the public to be "diligent" and compliant.