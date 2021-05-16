Bail for Tobago woman charged with abandoning 3 children

A 44-year-old Tobago woman was granted $50,000 bail with a surety after appearing virtually before a Scarborough Magistrate on Wednesday, charged with three counts of cruelty to her children, ages four, six and eight.

The woman is expected to reappear before the court on June 9.

A release from the police service said the woman, who is unemployed, was arrested and charged on the same day by WPC Jackson, of the Tobago Division Child Protection Unit (CPU), after detectives visited her home on Tuesday and allegedly found three children who were left alone for a considerable duration of time.

The children were immediately taken into the care of the CPU and the mother was located and charged with three counts of cruelty to three children.

The court ordered that the children be placed into the care of their father.

Investigations into the case were spearheaded by acting Supt Claire Guy-Alleyne, and supervised by Sgt Miller of the Tobago CPU.