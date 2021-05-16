After securing Olympic qualification, Tyra Gittens wants more

TT's Olympic-bound women's long jump athlete Tyra Gittens -

HAVING shattered a plethora of records on her way to securing Olympic qualification in the women’s long jump at the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships on Friday, heptathlete Tyra Gittens wants more.

Two days ago, the 22-year-old punched her first Olympic ticket by leaping 6.96 metres in the long jump, surpassing the 6.82m qualifying standard.

The Texas A&M junior expressed elation with her historic feat but said she remains committed to securing two additional Olympic spots in the women’s long jump and her pet event, heptathlon.

“One event is not enough to qualify for. I’m exactly where I need to be. My goal is to get all three events; the long jump, the open high jump and heptathlon. This took a lot out of me but I’m not done yet. I have so much room to improve,” she said.

The Olympic standard for the women’s high jump is 1.96m. For the heptathlon, Gittens must amass 6,420 points after the seven events – long jump, high jump, javelin, shot put, 100m hurdles, 200m and 800m.

Agonisingly, Gittens fell just short of the Tokyo high jump standard, on Thursday, as she topped the field with a strong 1.95m effort. Similarly, she barely missed out on Olympic heptathlon qualification by a two-point margin.

She will have her final shot at high jump and heptathlon qualification at the National Collegiate Athletic Association (NCAA) meet in early June.

On her debut qualification to the Games, Gittens said the reality hit hours after completing two days of gruelling competition.

“It hit last night. It wasn’t until like 2 am (Saturday) I said to myself ‘I’m officially an Olympian!’ I sat down there crying and my dog is looking at me wondering ‘what’s wrong with her?’

“I surprised myself this weekend. I’m always looking to challenge myself and this is just another one,” she added.

Her journey to SEC heptathlon gold, on Friday, saw Gittens secure two national records – long jump and high jump – three personal and two season bests, two meet and facility records and one collegiate record.

Although ecstatic to attain an Olympic berth, Gitten remains focused on achieving the heptathlon standard. She was proud of her performances in the long jump, high jump and 200m – all of which she won – and will be using the upcoming weeks to sharpen up on the remaining hep events.

“It’s a lot harder to put together a hep performance because of how difficult it is. I knew I was going to get through to the open (individual) events first. I want a more consistent hep at the NCAA and that’s when I know the points will come to exceed the Olympic standard. Fingers crossed!” she said.

The multisport athlete commended her Texas A&M coach Sean Brady and his team for going the extra mile to help exceed her potential.

Additionally, she credited her parents and siblings, who were present at the EB Cushing Stadium in Texas on Thursday and Friday, to witness her secure an Olympic spot for TT.

“They had “The Gittens Squad” shirts on and I was over the moon. They gave me energy. Every time I looked up to them, I told myself ‘I can do this’. That support system was unreal.

“Yes, I trust my ability that I could have done it but having them there made it so much sweeter,” she said.

Gittens plans to take a couple of days rest after this weekend’s competition and return to training on her weaker hep events.

However, if she does qualify for the women’s high jump and heptathlon, Gittens will place the latter as a top priority above the other two events.

“I trust my body that I’d be able to do all three events. But if I can’t, I won’t be stressing. The hep is my baby so I’m going to try that and it would be my main focus,” Gittens added.

And if she does secure qualification for the three events, Gittens has one request, “I’m going to ask to wave the TT flag at the opening ceremony. I know it’s a long shot but I’m going to ask.”

She is currently ranked number four in the world and was the SEC Freshman Field Athlete of the Year in 2018.