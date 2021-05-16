9 more covid19 deaths recorded

File photo

NINE additional deaths were recorded by the Ministry of Health on Sunday.

In its Sunday update, the nine deaths brought the overall number to 285.

The ministry added that 356 new positive cases were reported from samples taken between May 12 and May 15, bringing the total positive cases to 16,255.

The release added that there was a total of 382 people in hospital, with 15 people in intensive care and 52 others in high-dependency units.

A total of 4,913 people were in home isolation, while 111 were in step-down facilities and 381 were in state quarantine facilities.

However the ministry noted that 10,208 people have recovered from the virus thus far, with a total of 143 people – 12 warded public hospitals and 131 community cases – discharged with a clean bill of health on Sunday.

The Ministry in the release also said 60,671 people were given their first dose of the covid19 vaccine, while 1,179 people are fully vaccinated.