UWI, IOB, help us to understand laws of Trinidad and Tobago

Gary Aboud -

THE EDITOR: I applaud Gary Aboud of the FFOS for his contribution to the debate on repealing the amendment to the Procurement Act. I learned that the Government is now proposing a new state entity created by the Shipping Management Bill (Section 46) that will be responsible for the ports.

There also appears to be a clause that will grant this entity full autonomy over the lands and operations of the ports as well as exempting it from oversight of either the Procurement Authority or the Auditor General, thus bypassing the Audit Act and the Central Tenders Act. The company will be given authority to set its own rules and operate with total impunity.

Guess who will be appointed to the board? Guess who will be appointed to the board of the Revenue Authority?

Well, this sounds to me like a recipe for corruption. Imagine the possibilities. Actually we do not have to imagine, as there are numerous examples from this country’s past: the Gas Station Racket, the airport, Las Alturas, and on and on. I urge our university students to read the Uff Report.

I share Aboud’s disappointment in our elites, our educated classes at UWI and IOB, the illuminati of our country who can surely help other citizens to understand the laws being proposed, and help us to distinguish the obstacles to democracy that they will create. How can these people be silent? Is their patriotism dependent on someone paying them for their opinion? Surely they care more than that.

The best defence to corruption is the disinfectant of sunlight. Help us to build a better country, before it is too late.

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph