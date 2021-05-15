US donates US$3.8 m to help St Vincent recover after volcano eruption

US Ambassador to Barbados Linda Taglialatela, centre, and Prime Minsiter of St Vincent and the Grenadines at a press briefing on Friday. - Photo courtesy US Embassy in Barbados

St Vincent and the Grenadines is expected to receive an additional US$3.8 million in humanitarian assistance through the US Agency for International Development (USAID).

Linda Taglialatela, the US Ambassador to Barbados, made the announcement on Friday saying that the funds were to provide supplies and support to the thousands affected by the eruption of La Soufriere volcano.

According to a press release by the Embassy of Barbados, the Eastern Caribbean and the OECS, it is expected to supply emergency food assistance, access to safe drinking water, hygiene supplies, essential household items, medical supplies, hygiene promotion activities to prevent the spread of covid19 and other diseases in shelters and communities, and more.

Taglialatela said, “This assistance not only helps St Vincent in its hour of need but it also contributes to the start of its recovery. The United States is a neighbour, partner, and friend. That is what this support demonstrates and the purpose of my trip today. All Vincentians should know that the United States will walk with you on the road to recovery.”

Prime Minister of St Vincent and the Grenadines Dr Ralph Gonsalves said, “I want to thank the American government for their assistance and send my greetings to President Biden and Vice President Harris. From the very beginning we made the point that we cannot address these issues by ourselves through our own capacity, our own plans, and institutions. We rely on our Caribbean family and the global community.”

This most recent aid makes it a total of nearly US$4.7 million, including in-kind supplies and support through existing partners and programs, by the US.