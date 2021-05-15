Third police officer dies from covid19

PC Hayden Spencer -

A third police officer has succumbed to the covid19 virus.

PC Hayden Spencer, 57, died in hospital on Friday.

In a release on Saturday, Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith offered his condolences to Spencer's family.

He said the officer was a father of two and had two sisters and one brother.

"He passed away while undergoing medical treatment at the Couva Hospital and Multi-Training Facility.

"PC Spencer gave 12 years’ service and was last attached to the Hearts and Minds, Inter-Agency Task Force (IATF) since 2012. He also served as a member of the Special Operations Response Team (SORT)."

His senior, Insp Charles, said he was “always willing to help as he went the extra mile to help anyone.“He loved cooking, baking and sharing bread with his colleagues. He loved eating! He was well-loved by the students of Success/ Laventille Secondary School, having conducted patrols and lectures at the school and the community.”

PC Anthony Nicholson and acting Insp Mukesh Sookram died from the virus on May 7 and May 12, respectively. .