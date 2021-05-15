South Western cops seize $3.8m in ganja, suspect bolts

South Western Division police found compressed marijuana with a street value of $3.8 million on Friday afternoon from a crashed car.

Police got a tip-off and tried to intercept a white Toyota Axio. But the driver drove faster.

Police led by Insp Pacheco, with the assistance of Sgt Boodoo, Cpl Thompson, and PC Titus, chased the car. Other police from Santa Flora and Erin also assisted.

Near Francis Trace in Santa Flora, the driver crashed into some bushes, got out and ran into the bushes.

Investigations are ongoing.