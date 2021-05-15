South lawyers to CJ: Suspend court directions till covid19 restrictions lifted

Chief Justice Ivor Archie. -

SOUTH-based attorneys are asking for a suspension of all court directions until the covid19 public health restrictions currently in place are lifted.

The Assembly of Southern Lawyers (ASL) made the plea in a letter to Chief Justice Ivor Archie.

The current public health restrictions, which limit activity to stem the rising covid19 caseload, are in effect until May 23.

Already all court buildings are closed to the public and the Judiciary is offering several e-service options, with exceptions for urgent matters, including payment of cash bail, but these are by appointment only.

The Chief Justice has issued emergency practice directions and the latest, which took effect on April 30, continue until further notice.

The court rules allow for e-filing of court documents and virtual trials, while unrepresented members of the public can make appointments to visit a court to use a kiosk.

The Judiciary said the closure of court buildings and the emergency rules were to protect litigants, attorneys, the public and court staff.

However, ASL president Michael Rooplal, in his letter to Archie, said while legal services have been deemed essential, its members have lamented the risks involved in having the public visit their offices to ensure compliance with the court’s directions, in particular in cases which require their clients to execute documents for filing on time.

“This difficulty is compounded by the fact that many of our members have heeded the Government’s call and are working remotely from home.

“In this regard, we respectfully request that due consideration be given to the suspension of all directions of the courts for the period or until such time that the restrictions...are lifted.”