Some tips for curbing covid19

T

HE EDITOR: With covid19 on the increase in our country and being in “lockdown,” I have a few recommendations that the authorities should look at:

* Reduce public gathering to three people because, if the rate of infections continues, at least two people in a gathering of five can in fact be infected, symptomatic or asymptotic.

* Penalties should be increased for not wearing a mask and gatherings in excess of the stipulated amount as we could see 800-plus deaths from the virus.

I am also suggesting that banks, finance houses etc should allow mortgagors to pay only interest on their mortgages.

I would also like to see the banks etc refinance mortgages for a period of five years. For example, a mortgage ending in 2026 could be refinanced to end in 2028.

ANDREW MORRIS

via e-mail