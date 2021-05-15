Queen conchs

Curried lambie/conch -

CONCHS also colloquially called lambie are sea snails. Native to the ocean they are found mostly in sea grass beds and sand flats close to coral reefs. Remember that familiar’ horn blowing at cricket matches in the Queen's Park Oval? Those musical notes are made by blowing the queen conchs shell. Majestic in stature the queen conchs is indeed a beauty to behold with her creamy coloured exterior contrasted with her variegated shades of pink interior. Inside those coralline walls live the gastronomic delight called conchs.

Conchs are in low supply in the Caribbean due to overfishing coupled with the lack of marine protection in some countries. Here in Trinidad some conchs are harvested on our western coastline, and the more familiar small black shelled conchs are found among mangroves and mud flats around the island.

For me, it one of my favourite a marine delicacies. Available mostly frozen, I prefer the larger queen conchs. They are delightful when enjoyed in a souse or ceviche, as a fritter and of course curried with coconut milk. Versatile, high in protein, delicious and locally sourced, what’s not to love!

To prepare lambie/conchs

Wash in lots of water, squeeze the juice of one lime onto it, cover in water.

Place conch on chopping board.

Remove skin by cutting off with a knife or tearing it away from the body of the conch, this is an easy process.

You want to remove all the dark and orange coloured skin.

Place into more cool water with lime juice.

Cut into three inch pieces and pound until the flesh is about ¼ inch to ⅛ inch thick.

Now chop finely and use in your favourite recipe.

Lambie/conch souse

2 lbs lambie/conchs, cleaned, tenderised and chopped

1 onion

1 cucumber

2 large limes, juiced

½ cup chopped parsley

¼ cup chopped cilantro or chadon- beni

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

salt and freshly ground black pepper.

1 lime sliced

Steam conchs for about 3 to 4 minutes, remove and drain,

Place in a glass bowl, add the rest of the ingredients and cover and refrigerate for about 3 to 4 hours.

Serve cold

Serves 4 to 6

Conch/lambie fritters

1 lb conchs, cleaned and finely chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

½ tsp salt

1 cup flour

1 tsp baking powder

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

½ cup chopped chives

1 small onion finely chopped

2 tbs Spanish thyme

salt to taste

½ cup milk (more if needed)

Coconut oil to fry

Place conchs into a food processor and process to a very fine texture, or chop very finely.

Combine with the garlic, add flour, baking powder, hot pepper, chives, onion and thyme.

Add enough milk to make a soft batter like dough.

Heat oil, drop by spoonfuls and fry until golden brown and puffed.

Makes 15 to 20

Serve with green mango chutney.

Conchs and mango ceviche

1 lb conchs

1 lime

5 limes, juiced, about ½ cup

1 small red onion, finely chopped

2 blades chive white and green parts chopped

1 large very firm, just ripe mango, preferably Julie, peeled and diced

½ cup christophene, diced small

1 Scotch bonnet, seeded and finely minced, less or more

2 tbs very thinly sliced chadon beni

¼ cup light coconut oil or grapeseed oil

Remove outer skin from the conchs, wash well with one lime and the juice of that lime.

Pound the conchs with a meat pounder and chop into small pieces.

Combine conchs with lime juice and marinate for about one hour, refrigerated and covered, to "cook "with the acidity of the lime.

Combine all the other ingredients, add to the conchs, stir well.

Stir in oil, and add salt to taste.

Serve chilled.

Serves 6

Curried lambie/conchs

2 lb conchs, skin removed, pounded and chopped

1 tsp minced garlic

½ cup chopped chives, minced

½ tsp aromatic bitters

2 tbs vegetable oil

2 small onions, sliced

1 hot pepper, seeded and chopped

1½ tbs curry powder mixed with ¼ cup water

½ cup coconut milk

1 lime

1 tbs chadon beni

Wash lambie and squeeze juice of ½ lime over, add bitters, chives and garlic, let stand for 30 minutes.

Heat oil and add onion, sauce until almost brown, add curry paste, and stir and fry until all the water has evaporated. Add lambie and hot pepper, stir well.

Add coconut milk cook for a few minutes uncovered, then cover and cook on a low heat for about 20 minutes.

Add only a small amount of water at a time to prevent sticking.

Sprinkle with chadon- beni and serve with additional lime.

Serves 4