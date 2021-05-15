Public win big for police welfare association's annual car raffle

Grand prize winner of the TTPS Social Welfare Association's car raffle Anthony Harris, left, poses with association president Insp Gideon Dickson near the grand prize, a Hyundai Ioniq car at Xtra Plaza, Chaguanas, in April. PHOTO COURTESY TTPSSWA - PHOTO COURTESY TTPSSWA

President of the TTPS Social Welfare Association (TTPSSWA) acting Insp Gideon Dickson has described last month's car raffle as a success and was pleased with the turnout and participation of the public in the event.

The raffle which was held on April 10 at Xtra Plaza Chaguanas placed a Hyundai Ioniq car and other prizes up for grabs.

Anthony Harris won the grand prize, while Christopher Lewis won the second place prize of an all expense paid two day trip to the Magdalena Grand Hotel and Jerome Carrera won the third place prize of a 55 inch flatscreen television set.

Speaking with Newsday on Sunday, Dickson said, while the association did not make a huge profit from the raffle, he was pleased the organisation was able to connect with fellow association members and even members of the public before the increased covid19 restrictions began.

"It was a success you cannot downplay the amount of work both the communications and events committees did with respect to its engagement with the association, non-members and the public.

"The mere fact we were able to identify a date in January in which we could draw in April while other entities that had raffles and had to postpone their (raffles) shows how committed we were."

Dickson commended the events committee chaired by Natalie John and said once restrictions were lifted similar events would be held.