Trinidad and Tobago implements State of Emergency to combat covid19 spread

File photo.

THE Prime Minister has announced that Trinidad and Tobago will be under a State of Emergency from midnight. He said the curfew period will run from 9 pm to 5 am.

He was speaking at a press conference at the Diplomatic Centre in St Ann's on Saturday afternoon.

He said it was to ensure people have fewer opportunities to congregate and spread covid19.

Dr Rowley warned, "if you don't have to be out for exempted reasons, you stay home under the force of law."

Previously, Rowley had said the only difference a State of Emergency brings is taking away people's rights, so he had not decided to take that type of action.

The announcement follows a recommendation by this country's biggest business lobby group as the number of cases for May have skyrocketed as well as people dying from covid.