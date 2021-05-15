PM: Face-to-face classes suspended, decision on SEA in 48 hours

In this July 14, 2020 file photo St Mary's College students wait to enter a classroom for a CAPE exam in compliance with covid19 health guidelines. St Mary's is one of the schools that is querying the 2020 CXC results. - Vidya Thurab

Face-to-face classes for secondary school students from forms four to six have been suspended. In addition, the fate of the 2021 SEA examination will be "decided on" by Tuesday.

The Prime Minister announced this, minutes after announcing a State of Emergency, on Saturday.

Dr Rowley said, "Immediately we will postpone face-to-face contact with students and the Minister of Education will address that issue within 48 hours. But as of now, the first rollback is to stop the face-to-face (classes).

"Because you see, if we can at all manage to get the exams out the way in the difficult situation, we will do it. But if it is beyond a reasonable action, then we won't do it. But we always said we will hold the day until it gets to a point where the date is no longer usable."

SEA is scheduled to be held on June 10.

Secondary school students were allowed to attend physical classes to do labs and to prepare for the CSEC and CAPE examinations.