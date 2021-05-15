PM: Day of Prayer on May 23

Prime Minister Dr Keith Rowley. -

TRINIDAD and Tobago will have a National Day of Prayer on Sunday, May 23, the Prime Minister said in a Facebook post on his page on Friday.

A service will be broadcast live on TTT.

Newsday was unable to get any further details, as up to press time neither Dr Rowley nor Minister of Communications Symon de Nobriga had responded to queries.

As May 23 was set as the intended date for the end of current strictures aimed at curbing the spread of covid19, it seems likely the day of prayer is aimed at addressing the pandemic.

Of the 252 people who commented on the PM's post on Friday, most were supportive. Some people, however, urged he not wait until May 23, but rather begin to pray sooner.

This latter stance was also adopted by Opposition whip in the House of Representatives, David Lee.

"We welcome all prayers for the country, but why wait until May 23? Every day is a day of prayer because we see the numbers rising daily.

"The Opposition on a daily basis says our prayers for the people and the country. I think what is required in the country now is a lot of prayers and not wait for May 23. The Opposition on a daily basis prays for this country and for this virus to minimise and have some flattening of the curve as quickly as possible."

By Friday evening the Hindu organisation SWAHA indicated its support for the day of prayer in a statement and vowed to join in.

"Hindus have been engaged in a period of intense sacrifice and prayer since May 8 (which) will culminate on May 23."

SWAHA said on May 23 its devotions will be led its spiritual head, Paramacharya Pundit Hardeo Persad.

"Special mantras will be chanted by the Paramacharya as devotees in TT and overseas follow along in their homes, on IETV and on the social media pages of SWAHA.

"We extend a call to Hindu families in TT to join in this prayer on that morning. We all need divine intervention. Collectively done, prayer has the power to provide an impenetrable shield around our blessed nation and everywhere."