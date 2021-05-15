Palmiste woman hurt after suspected hit and run

A PALMISTE woman is in critical but stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after being struck in a hit and run accident on Thursday night.

The woman was found on the roadway, near Baldhead's Auto Supplies and Accessories, suffering from multiple injuries.

Police reported that around 9 pm, on Thursday they received a report about a possible hit and run along the main road in Palmiste.

When they arrived, they found a woman identified only as Tricia – who they described as a “mental patient” – lying on the ground in a blue shirt with several injuries.

She was then taken to hospital. Police said she lives at Gail Trace, Palmiste.

PC Pope-Cupid is investigating.