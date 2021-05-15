Palmiste woman hurt after suspected hit and run
A PALMISTE woman is in critical but stable condition at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex after being struck in a hit and run accident on Thursday night.
The woman was found on the roadway, near Baldhead's Auto Supplies and Accessories, suffering from multiple injuries.
Police reported that around 9 pm, on Thursday they received a report about a possible hit and run along the main road in Palmiste.
When they arrived, they found a woman identified only as Tricia – who they described as a “mental patient” – lying on the ground in a blue shirt with several injuries.
She was then taken to hospital. Police said she lives at Gail Trace, Palmiste.
PC Pope-Cupid is investigating.
Comments
"Palmiste woman hurt after suspected hit and run"