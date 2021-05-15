Minister of National Security in talks with Chinese ambassador on new initiatives

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds and Richard Lynch, Deputy Director of the International Affairs at the Ministry, during their meeting with Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu. - Jensen La Vende

National Security Minister Fitzgerald Hinds met with Chinese Ambassador Fang Qiu on Friday to discuss continued partnership regarding on matters relating to national security.

In a media release on Saturday the Ministry said the courtesy call was opportunity for Hinds and the Ambassador to discuss ongoing initiatives between both countries.

“The Minister was especially grateful for the generosity of the Government of the People’s Republic of China, for its continued covid19 assistance to TT. Minister Hinds and Ambassador Qiu committed to building on the strong bilateral ties that exist between the two countries, through new and ongoing national security initiatives” the media release stated.

The release did not elaborate on any specific matters.

Richard Lynch, Deputy Director of the International Affairs Unit, Ministry of National Security, was also part of the meeting.