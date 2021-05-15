Couva fitness instructor dies after motorbike crash

Josiah Jamieson Phillip who died in an accident on Friday night. -

A 23-year-old Couva fitness instructor Josiah Jamieson Phillip, also known as "Mr Fit" died in an accident on Friday night when his motorcycle collided with a truck along the Southern Main Road.

Police reported that around 6.10 pm, Phillip was riding his motorcycle along the northbound lane when he reportedly attempted to overtake a van but crashed into a truck.

Police said Phillip’s body was thrown approximately 20 feet and landed in a drain.

He was taken to the Couva Hospital but was pronounced dead.

Phillip lived at Paradise Avenue, Calcutta No. 3, McBean Village, Couva.

He was the father of one and was expecting another child.

In a Facebook post, his partner Lysel Hippolyte said, “I don't even know where to start…I'm still in disbelief. Just today (Friday) you called me to find out what your kids and I doing and I told you to be safe.

“What am I going to tell (child’s name omitted) when he ask for his daddy? You were supposed to see your unborn baby for the first time tomorrow on an ultrasound. You didn't even get to see him or hold him for the first time. Thank you for being a great father to our son. Thank you for being a great person to me. I'll forever love you. Your legacy will forever live on. I wish I could get up in the morning and it will be just a dream. Lord Jesus, please give me the strength because I can't do it without you.”

In a later post, she said, “You'll be in my heart forever. Thank you for the five years of memories we shared together. You worked so hard to accomplish what you wanted. I keep hearing your voice in my head. You're the only person I could of (sic) talk to about anything. Who am I going to talk to now?”

The fitness centre he worked at – SJ Transformation Fitness – also posted a tribute to Facebook.

It thanked his family “for allowing us to meet such a humble, caring, kind and passionate young man who was able to fulfil his potential up to the point of his passing.

You will be missed, little brother. Gone but will not be forgotten.”