11 more die from covid19, 520 new cases

ELEVEN more covid19 patients have died overnight and 520 new cases have been reported. This means that for the first 15 days of May, the virus has killed 107 people.

In its 4 pm update on Saturday, the Health Ministry said the number of active cases is now 5, 558.

It also said 10 more people were admitted to hospital, bringing the total number of patients there to 375.

To date, 15,899 cases have been recorded in this country with 10,065 recoveries.

There are 99 patients in step-down facilities, 271 in State quarantine and 4,564 in self-isolation.

To date, 152,265 people have been tested for the virus.

A total of 60,671 people have received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,179 people are fully vaccinated. The death toll is now 276 since mid-March 2020.