Tyra Gittens breaks Trinidad and Tobago's high jump record in Texas

Texas A&M mutli-sport athlete Trinidad and Tobago's Tyra Gittens. -

TT athlete Tyra Gittens broke the national women’s high jump record to take the lead in the women’s heptathlon event in the SEC Outdoor Track and Field Championships at the E.B Cushing Stadium in Texas, on Thursday.

Gittens, a junior at Texas A&M, has 2,226 points after two events.

In the high jump, the field was no match for Gittens as she easily finished on top with an effort of 1.95 metres. Annika Williams of Kentucky was a distant second with a top effort of 1.83m and Anna Hall of Georgia was third with a leap of 1.77m.

Natasha Alleyne held the national record of 1.93m since 1995.

Gittens also has the national women’s heptathlon record of 6,074 points since 2018.

In the 110m hurdles, on Thursday, Gittens finished fourth in the field of 17 athletes after stopping the clock in 13.47 seconds to earn 1,055 points.

Shayla Broughton of Mississippi State was first in 13.32, followed by Sterling Lester of Florida who clocked 13.44. Kiara Rhodes of Tennessee also stopped the clock in 13.44 to finish third in the hurdles.

Gittens will continue competing in the women’s heptathlon in the shot put, 200m, long jump, javelin and 800m events.

The meet ends on Saturday.