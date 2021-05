Trinidad and Tobago to begin Concacaf Gold Cup quest versus Montserrat

In this July 8, 2015 file photo, TT's Jan-Michael Williams (left) makes a save off of the head of teammate Radanfal Abu Bakr against Guatemala during a match in the 2015 CONCACAF Gold Cup at Soldier Field, Chicago, Illinois. - (AFP PHOTO)

TRINIDAD AND Tobago will begin their 2021 Concacaf Gold Cup quest against Montserrat, in a preliminary round match, on July 2 at the DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, Florida, United States.

Concacaf unveiled the schedule for the Gold Cup on Thursday. The winners of the TT-Montserrat contest will play the winners of the Cuba-French Guiana fixture on July 6, for a chance to join Mexico, Curacao and El Salvador in Group A.

The group stage will run from July 10-20, followed by the knockout stage (July 24 to August 1).

2021 Concacaf Gold Cup schedule –

Preliminaries

(Round One)

July 2 – DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

4:30 pm M1: Haiti vs St Vincent and the Grenadines

7:00 pm M6: Bermuda vs Barbados

9:30 pm M3: Trinidad and Tobago vs Montserrat

July 3 – DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

4:30 pm M5: Guadeloupe vs Bahamas

7:00 pm M4: Cuba vs French Guiana

9:30 pm M2: Guatemala vs Guyana

July 6 – DRV PNK Stadium, Fort Lauderdale, FL

(Round Two)

4:30 pm M9: Winner Prelims 3 vs Winner Prelims 4

7:00 pm M7: Winner Prelims 1 vs Winner Prelims 6

9:30 pm M8: Winner Prelims 2 vs Winner Prelims 5

(Main draw)

July 10 – Dallas Metropolitan Area (Group A)

5:00 pm El Salvador vs Curaçao (Toyota Stadium)

10:00 pm Mexico vs Winner Prelims 9 (AT&T Stadium)

July 11 – Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS (Group B)

6:30 pm Canada vs Martinique

8:30 pm USA vs Winner Prelims 7

July 12 – Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (Group C)

6:30 pm Jamaica vs Suriname

9:00 pm Costa Rica vs Winner Prelims 8

July 13 – BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX (Group D)

7:00 pm Qatar vs Panama

9:00 pm Honduras vs Grenada

July 14 – Dallas Metropolitan Area (Group A)

7:30 pm Winner Prelims 9 vs El Salvador (Toyota Stadium)

9:30 pm Curaçao vs Mexico (Cotton Bowl Stadium)

July 15 – Children’s Mercy Park, Kansas City, KS (Group B)

7:30 pm Winner Prelims 7 vs Canada

9:30 pm Martinique vs USA

July 16 – Exploria Stadium, Orlando, FL (Group C)

4:30 pm Winner Prelims 8 vs Jamaica

8:30 pm Suriname vs Costa Rica

July 17 – BBVA Stadium, Houston, TX (Group D)

7:30 pm Grenada vs Qatar

9:30 pm Panama vs Honduras

July 18 – Groups A and B

5:00 pm Martinique vs Winner Prelims 7 (Toyota Stadium)

5:00 pm USA vs Canada (Children’s Mercy Park)

10:00 pm Mexico vs El Salvador (Cotton Bowl Stadium)

10:00 pm Curaçao vs Winner Prelims 9 (Toyota Stadium)

July 20 – Groups C and D

7:00 pm Costa Rica vs Jamaica (Exploria Stadium)

7:00 pm Suriname vs Winner Prelims 8 (BBVA Stadium)

9:00 pm Panama vs Grenada (Exploria Stadium)

9:00 pm Honduras vs Qatar (BBVA Stadium)

July 24 – State Farm Stadium, Glendale, AZ (Quarter-finals)

7:30 pm QF1: 1D vs 2A

8:00 pm QF2: 1A vs 2D

July 25 – AT&T Stadium, Arlington TX (Quarter-finals)

7:00 pm QF3: 1C vs 2B

9:30 pm QF4: 1B vs 2C

July 29 – Q2 Stadium, Austin, TX and NRG Stadium, Houston, TX (Semi-finals)

7:30 pm SF1: Winner QF1 (1D or 2A) vs Winner QF4 (1B or 2C)

10:00 pm SF2: Winner QF2 (1A or 2D) vs Winner QF3 (1C or 2B)

Sunday, August 1 – Allegiant Stadium, Las Vegas, NV (Final)

8:30 pm Winner SF1 vs Winner SF2