Trinidad and Tobago swimmer Dylan Carter fourth in 100m freestyle B final

Trinidad and Tobago's Dylan Carter -

TT swimmer Dylan Carter finished fourth in the men’s 100-metre freestyle B final in the 2021 TYR Pro Swim series in Indianapolis, USA, on Thursday.

Carter, who is preparing for the 2021 Tokyo Olympics, clocked 49.89 seconds and just missed a spot on the podium.

Grant House and Dean Farris tied for first place in 49.58 and Hunter Armstrong was third in 49.83.

Earlier in the heats, Carter had the 14th fastest time which saw him qualify for the B final. The swimmers who finished between ninth and 16th position booked a place in the B final. The top eight swimmers earned a spot in the A final.

Carter will compete in the Olympics from July 23-August 8.

The Pro Swim series continues on Friday and ends on Saturday.