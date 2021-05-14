Trinidad and Tobago 12-man squad named for Concacaf Beach Soccer

TT men's beach soccer head coach Ramiro Amarelle. - via Twitter

TT men’s Beach Soccer coach Ramiro Amarelle announced his 12-man squad on Wednesday for the 2021 Concacaf Beach Soccer Championships, which will take place at the Sports Complex Fedefutbol-Plycem, Alajuela, Costa Rica.

Ryan Augustine will lead the squad which includes fellow defenders Shallum Bobb, Omri Baird and Jesse Bailey, goalkeepers Zane Coker and Jabari Gray, midfielder Joash Baird, pivots Lemuel Lyons and Kevon “Showtime” Woodley, as well as forwards Akinola Gregory, Hakeem King and David McDougall.

“We have been working very hard during the last two months,” said Amarelle, in an interview posted on the TT Football Association (TTFA) YouTube channel. “A lot of effort by each of the players and persons around, during the stage at home in Trinidad and now this 15-day stage in Paraguay, would help us a lot to improve our competitive level.

“We (saw) a lot of improvement with each player,” continued the former Spain player and China team coach. “The final list is never easy.

“We are a family. Some of the players would not part of the team but will remain with us supporting. We think we are ready to try to achieve our dream. We’ll start within the next few days. We are really excited.”

TT, who were drawn in Group C, will face the hosts on May 17, United States (May 18) and Turks and Caicos Islands (May 19).

The quarter-finals are set for May 21, with the semi-finals on May 22 and the third-place match, and final, on May 23.

The finalists will be guaranteed spots at the 2021 FIFA Beach Soccer World Cup in Russia.