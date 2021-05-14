Tracy: Tobago health system not overwhelmed

File photo: Health Secretary Tracy Davidson-Celestine

Despite a steady increase in daily covid19 infections nationally, THA Secretary of Health, Wellness and Family Development Tracy Davidson-Celestine has said Tobago’s health care system is not yet overwhelmed.

On Friday, the division reported there were ten new covid19 cases in Tobago and 70 active cases.

It added 298 samples have tested positive for the virus while the death toll from covid19 still stands at three.

Addressing the division’s virtual health briefing on Friday, Davidson-Celestine said the situation is not yet a cause for concern.

“I just want to add again that. given the daily rate of infections and the number of persons that are likely to be discharged over the next few days, our bed capacity is not now a significant cause of concern for us yet,” she said.

In the event Tobago’s health care system becomes overwhelmed, Davidson-Celestine said the division has started identifying additional capacity if needed.

“We have worked out that staff will be redeployed in high-dependency areas to provide critical support to some of our areas that are directly in the fight at this point in time.”

At last week’s health briefing, Davidson-Celestine said her division intends to add 40 beds to Tobago’s existing hospital stock should the need arise.

She said then the beds would be housed at “a secured facility.”