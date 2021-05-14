Summit to find solutions to TT's GBV crisis

Stakeholders from local and international organisations will participate in the When We Unite Virtual Women's summit on May 19.

The summit will seek to find "measurable solutions to TT's gender-based violence (GBV) crisis, a media release said. It added that the summit is part of a broader campaign with two main goals. The first goal is the promotion and implementation of immediate short and long-term safety preventative measures in coordination with state entities, NGOs and relevant stakeholders.

The second is gender-based violence education and economic empowerment for women, such as shelter funding, shelter management, wrap-around social services and women’s financial empowerment.It is free to the public and will include panelists such as CEO of the MeToo Movement Dani Ayers; advocate Anya Ayoung Chee; Howard University president Dr Wayne A I Frederick; chairman of The Shelter for Battered Women and Children Scott Hamilton, and University of the West Indies (UWI) Professor Gerard Hutchinson and clinical psychologist Dr Tameka Romeo.

"The focus will be on addressing the issues of policy, safety, offender management, education and the cultural impact of gender-based violence on the safety of women and girls in TT," the release said. Ayers was quoted as saying that she truly looking forward to the summit to share about the MeToo Movement's vision, the work it has created and leading into, the state of the wider movement globally and how it is beginning to work in alignment. Ayers is a Trinidadian. “We are excited about engaging TT and the wider Caribbean region in the work to address gender-based violence. There is much to be done, and much to continue learning in fighting this public health crisis,” Ayers said.

The event will also feature GBV survivors, policy makers, mental health practitioners, social activists and educators from across the Diaspora, the release said. It is hosted by the Bartholomew Selvon Foundation, the Caribbean-American Education and Innovation Fund, Engage Legal Psychology Firm and Together WI. The Shelter for Battered Women and Children has been adopted by the campaign to assist with funding of the safe house along with the development of essential services including financial planning and counselling, it added. For more information visit www.whenweunite.org