Scotiabank supports UNICEF's vaccination programme

File photo

Scotiabank has announced that it is supporting UNICEF's covid19 vaccination rollout and preparedness programmes across four territories in the Caribbean – Barbados, Dominican Republic, Jamaica and Trinidad and Tobago – with a contribution of Can$250,000.

UNICEF has been a key ally in the region’s vaccine distribution efforts.

In recent weeks, Caribbean territories have received their first batches of the covid19 vaccine as part of the global effort between the Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations (CEPI), Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, UNICEF, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) and the World Health Organization (WHO).

UNICEF has been working with local ministries of health in each of these territories on communication and educational campaigns.

Scotiabank’s donation will help strengthen advocacy through multi-channel community engagement activities, focusing on driving adult vaccination as an important step towards controlling the pandemic.

Anya Schnoor, executive vice president, Caribbean, Central America and Uruguay, Scotiabank, commented “We are pleased to collaborate with UNICEF in support of their vaccine rollout efforts and education programmes.

"As community members, it’s important we do our part to help mitigate the health and economic impacts across the Caribbean so we can get beyond this pandemic safely."

Aloys Kamuragiye, UNICEF representative for the Eastern Caribbean, said "We are grateful for Scotiabank's support towards our advocacy and communication efforts to combat vaccine hesitancy in Trinidad and Tobago and Barbados.

"In supporting UNICEF, Scotiabank is standing with children and playing a key role in ensuring their childhoods are not threatened by the impacts of the pandemic. We applaud such local contributions from the private sector that will mean so much to the communities, families and children in the Eastern Caribbean."