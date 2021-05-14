Policeman charged with breaching protection order again

Acting Cpl Navendra Mangaroo is charged with breaching a protection order. Photo courtesy TTPS

A 37-year-old suspended policeman is expected to appear before a Chaguanas magistrate on Friday charged with breaching a protection order.

Acting Cpl Navendra Mangaroo, who was last posted at the Barataria Police Station. Newsday learnt he is on bail charged with breaching a protection order by assaulting a woman and maliciously wounding a man last year.

On Friday, a police release said the protection order was granted to the woman on September 19, 2019. It is valid until November 2021.

The woman reported that she was at home on Thursday when she and the accused were allegedly involved in a verbal and physical confrontation.

She was taken for medical treatment.

Police later arrested and charged Mangaroo with the offences.