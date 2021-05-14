No matches in Trinidad as Cricket West Indies announces 'summer' international schedule

In this March 14, 2021 file photo, Kieron Pollard (left) and Jason Holder of West Indies celebrate winning the 3rd and final ODI match between West Indies and Sri Lanka at Vivian Richards Cricket Stadium in North Sound, Antigua. - (AFP PHOTO)

THERE WILL be no international cricket in Trinidad for 2021 after Cricket West Indies announced its "summer" international schedule on Friday.

It has been confirmed that South Africa, Australia and Pakistan will tour the West Indies.

The West Indies will be involved in four Test matches, three One Day Internationals and 15 T20 Internationals, from June 10 to August 24. A lot of focus will be on the T20 Internationals, as the T20 World Cup will take place between October and November in India.

South Africa will feature in two Tests in St Lucia (June 10-14 and June 18-22) and five T20 Internationals in Grenada (June 26- July 5). Those matches were tentatively set for Trinidad, but CWI scrapped those plans last week owing to the quarantine requirements of the TT Government.

Australia will play five T20 Internationals in St Lucia (July 9-16) and three one-dayers in Barbados (July 20-24), followed by the visit of Pakistan for five T20 Internationals (July 27 and 28 in Barbados; July 31-August 3 in Guyana) and two Tests in Jamaica (August 12-16 and August 20-24).