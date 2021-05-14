Nine more deaths, 565 new covid19 cases on Friday

On Friday the country recorded nine more covid19 deaths, with 565 new cases. There are now 5,214 active cases.

The latest deaths – 12 fewer than those recorded on Thursday – increased the toll to 265.

In its 4 pm update, the Ministry of Health said there are 365 people in hospital – 13 in intensive care and 66 in the High Dependency Unit.

The release said 4,198 patients are at home in self-isolation and 86 are in step-down facilities waiting to be discharged.

The new infections have taken the total number of cases recorded since March 12, 2020, to 15,379. Of these, 9,900 people have recovered. A total of 151,103 samples have been sent to labs for testing.

Over the last two months, 60,669 people received their first dose of the AstraZeneca vaccine and 1,179 people have been given the full two doses. In this month alone, up to Friday, there have been 4,555 new infections and a whopping 96 deaths.