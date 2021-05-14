New Coast Guard vessels to leave Australia next Thursday

File photo: Coast Guard vessel

Three years after the first discussions on Trinidad and Tobago's buying two Cape Class Coast Guard vessels, the boats are expected to leave Australia for TT next Thursday.

A media release from the Office of the Prime Minister on Thursday confirmed the vessels, designated the TTCG Port of Spain and Scarborough, will be transported on a heavy lift ship from the Austal shipyard in Perth.

Discussions on buying them began in May 2018 when the Prime Minister, together with junior minister Stuart Young and then Foreign Affairs Minister Dennis Moses, visited Australia, where they met with Australian Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull and Foreign Affairs Minister Julie Bishop.

The procurement and financing of the vessels was discussed using the Export Financing and Insurance Corporation (EFIC) and the Australian Defence Fund.

Dr Rowley delivered a statement on the details of the discussions in Parliament on January 2019.