Network calls for amicable talks on rent payments owed

Sandrine Rattan of the International Women's Resource Network (IWRN). -

The International Women's Resource Network (IWRN) head has appealed to landlords to engage in dialogue with their tenants to reach workable and amicable agreements to treat outstanding rent payments.

A media release from Adriana Sandrine Rattan on Thursday said there have been heightened calls from clients, some of whom are owing outstanding rent due to challenges brought on by the pandemic.

“The organisation notes that at least 40 per cent of its clientèle represents single female heads of households with at least two or more children under age 16,” Rattan said on behalf of the NGO.

The percentage also represents victims and survivors of intimate partner violence and others who are unemployed or already surviving on one type of government grant or the other.

Rattan said IWRN welcomed the announcement by Finance Minister Colm Imbert regarding relief for people who the pandemic has negatively impacted.

Rattan said, “However it notes that many are experiencing serious challenges in effectively managing their limited financial resources, which is contributing to further fall outs in their survival.”

The organisation is fully cognisant of the financial turmoil being experienced by many families.

IWRN is asking women in particular who are seeking help in managing their income and expenditure to speak with IWRN’s team.

Rattan said its financial consultant would arrange personal consultations. People can visit its Facebook page or WhatsApp IWRN at 795-9531.