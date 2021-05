Llamas, kangaroos get special treats at zoo

A female kangaroo, left, nibbles on a carrot as her son sniffs the snack box at the Emperor Valley Zoo. - Photo courtesy Emperor Valley Zoo

The animals at the Emperor Valley Zoo are yearning to see eager children once again once the pandemic restrictions on public gatherings are lifted.

But here is a sneak peek at some of them as they were treated with special meals for Mother's Day last weekend by staff.

The llamas and the kangaroos are among the recent mothers and can't wait to see their visitors soon.