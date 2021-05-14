Gran Couva cops seize $1.5m in ganja, man held

File photo: Marijuana plants.

Gran Couva police arrested a 37-year-old man for having an estimated $1.5 million worth of marijuana.

Two male accomplices are on the run.

Police said at about 7.30 pm on Thursday, Cpls Bhal, Gomes, and Singh, while on mobile patrol, saw three men walking along at Navet Road in Brasso holding crocus bags.

The men dropped the four bags on seeing the police car and ran into some nearby bushes. The officers got out and arrested the suspect, who lives at Williamsville.

The bags held compressed marijuana which weighed 19 kilogrammes.

Investigations are ongoing.