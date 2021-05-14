Funeral mix-up for market vendor who died of covid19

Simeon Bennie, 39, the son of dead market vendor Balnarine 'Balo' Bennie, is calling for the implementation of a curfew to further restrict the spread of the coronavirus. The elder Bennie, 63, died from the virus on Monday. PHOTO COURTESY BENNIE FAMILY

The funeral of market vendor Balnarine "Balo" Bennie has been postponed because of an unspecified difficulty on Friday.

Bennie, 63, died in hospital last Monday. He was one of five people who died from the virus that day.

The funeral was said to have been held at HSJ Simpsons and Son funeral home in St Joseph, but was then said to have been postponed.

Newsday spoke to Bennie's son Simeon Bennie, who said he heard of a "mix-up" that led to the funeral being postponed to next Tuesday, but did not have details of the problem, as he was still in quarantine and could not attend.

Newsday spoke to another relative who said someone who attended the funeral told him the wrong body had been received from the funeral home.

Newsday then spoke to an official from the funeral home to verify this. A spokesman said they would be in touch later that day.

Repeated calls to the spokesman's phone went unanswered.

Newsday then tried to contact the funeral home, but the call was disconnected during a conversation with the receptionist.