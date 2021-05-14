Five in court for not reporting sex offence against minors
Five people have appeared in the Scarborough Magistrate’s Virtual Court, Tobago, to answer a charge of failing to report a sexual offence against a minor to a police officer.
They are Laureecia Roberts, 44, and Louise Roberts, 68, both of Plymouth Road, Mary’s Hill; Latoyaa Roberts Thomas, 33, and Moses Thomas, 50, both of Daniel Trace, Carnbeee; and Hilton Ollivierre, 50, of John Gorman Trace, Crown Point.
Laureeica Roberts, Louise Roberts and Roberts Thomas were each placed on $20,000 bail, while Ollivierre was placed on $50,000 bail.
Moses Thomas was placed on $80,000 bail with surety.
They are due to reappear on June 8, 2021.
It is alleged that sometime between 2016 and 2019 a relative of the five committed a sexual offence against two minors.
The minors told police they reported the offence to the adults.
WPC Lovelace of the Child Protection Unit laid the charges.
