Ex-Trinidad and Tobago cricketer Leo John dies

-

THE Trinidad and Tobago Cricket Board (TTCB) extended condolences to the family, friends and cricket fraternity on the death of Leo John, former national player and stalwart of local cricket. John was in his mid-80s when he died.

A TTCB media release on Thursday, said, “Mr John, a middle order batsman and off spin bowler started his cricket career at an early age and extended it late into his seventies, participating in games all over TT and the Caribbean. Leo first represented the Invictus Cricket Club and South Colts, establishing himself as a capable batsman. At this time, the John brothers of Norman, Neville and Leo were household names.”

Reflecting more on his cricket career, the TTCB release said, “Leo spent most of his years from the 60s to the 80s as a top player with the Wanderers (Caroni) Cricket Club, before moving on to Paragon Cricket Club Port of Spain.

“As a top local middle order batsman, he played 25 first class games, mostly in the North-South, Beaumont & Texaco Cup games. His greatest achievement in cricket would have been the nine games in which he represented TT at the senior regional tournament. His best innings was an 85 scored against Barbados, a bowling attack which included Wes Hall and Charlie Griffith.”

He scored 1,053 runs in first class cricket at an average of 23.40 with a knock of 120 being his highest score. He took 21 wickets in his career.

The TTCB described John as an “affable, likeable person who always carried a smile on his face.”

The TTCB release concluded by saying, “Thousands of cricket players and supporters would have enjoyed sharing a game or moment with this legend of local cricket during his playing career of over 50 years. The TTCB truly appreciates the immense contribution of the late Mr Leo John.”