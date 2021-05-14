Doctor's body found in car in Mayaro

Police found the body of a doctor inside a car in Mayaro on Wednesday, a day after residents saw the unknown car parked on the side of the road.

Police identified the deceased as Dr Amrit Ramdass, who lived at Orchard Gardens in Chaguanas. He worked at the Eric Williams Medical Sciences Complex in Mt Hope. Police say they are awaiting the results of a post mortem but believe Ramdass died by suicide.

Police said that at 11 am on Wednesday, officers on patrol responded to a report that people saw the silver Honda car at Bon Espoire Road, Mayaro, near the beach. It had been parked there since Tuesday at around 5 pm.

The officers found the body in the driver’s seat. A police source said that on the floor of the front passenger seat were several syringes. The body was taken to the mortuary at Sangre Grande Hospital. Investigations are ongoing.