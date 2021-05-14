Dennis urges Tobagonians to show charity to others

Ancil Dennis - THA

THA Chief Secretary Ancil Dennis has urged Tobagonians to show charity to their less fortunate citizens as the country grapples with the effects of the pandemic.

“With more of our fellow countrymen experiencing economic challenges, it is also important that we show more charity to one another,” Dennis said on Thursday in his message to commemorate Eid-ul-Fitr.

“This attitude remains one of the key tenets of Islam, and another area that the Islamic community has led by example.

“So as a nation, let us try to be more perceptive to the needs of those around us, and do our best to meet them once able.”

Dennis reflected on the Muslims’ holy month of Ramadan, saying they have historically denied themselves physical gratification “to gain more divine clarity and forge a deeper spiritual connection.”

He challenged Tobagonians to emulate this characteristic of the Islamic tradition in the midst of steadily rising covid19 cases.

“As we continue to deal with additional public health restrictions in Trinidad and Tobago, we should all be encouraged by the immense discipline that the Islamic community displays to its faith.”

Dennis added: “In the face of a formidable crisis, we must strive as responsible citizens to do the same. We must remember that restraint cultivates reward. Greater obedience is extremely crucial to our capacity to navigate and survive our journey through the valley.”

Dennis also urged Tobagonians to remember that differences – religious and otherwise - have not only shaped the country’s identity but also expanded its range of experiences as a people.

“Our religious diversity has long been a source of national pride for many of us, as well as a template for many other multicultural countries.”

He said although Muslims could not celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr in their traditional way, owning to covid19, “we remain connected through our love for this sacred celebration.”