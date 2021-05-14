Cops speak with Lopinot walkers, but no one held

Contrary to social media reports, no hikers were held for violating the Public Health Regulations in Lopinot on the Eid ul Fitr public holiday on Thursday.

Earlier that day, videos and posts on social media claimed that 60 hikers were arrested for being out in large numbers. In one video a large number of cars were seen parked at the side of the road.

Newsday spoke to police who dismissed these reports and said while Arouca police visited the area, they did not see anyone in breach of the regulations. The officer also noted that the people who were there were exercising in small groups and obeyed the public health guidelines.

"Police spoke to them and they left. No one was arrested," a police source told Newsday.

The police officer asked members of the public to avoid sharing unverified reports on social media and to share information only from reliable sources such as the Ministry of Health.

The activity was part of a series of virtual challenges organised by local fitness group Fusion Adventure Races. Newsday spoke to an official within the group who said while participants of the challenge obeyed the regulations, he was aware of how it might have appeared to the public.

"The people who participated came at different times and they attempted things on their own. In relation to the video that was circulated where there was a large number of cars parked, not all of those cars were part of the challenge, some of them belonged to people who went there for their own exercising.

"Even though we didn't breach anything we understand how it would appear so we to avoid any further misconceptions we decided to postpone this event and others until May 23 when the restrictions would be lifted."

The official said the purpose of the activity was to get people engaged in physical activity and different people would have arrived at different times instead of one large group as suggested by social media users.