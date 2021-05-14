CoP: There's a pandemic – act responsibly

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith. Photo by Jeff K Mayers

Commissioner of Police Gary Griffith is reminding people to act responsibly given the pandemic.

He was commenting on the hiking event organised by Fusion Adventure which resulted in about 60 hikers converging in public in Lopinot on Thursday.

Griffith, a police release said on Friday, said he was had seen a media release by Fusion Adventure defending its actions by claiming it was not in breach of public health regulations, as participants did not complete the hike together.

However, he pointed out, there is no evidence to suggest the individuals, whether by themselves or in groups, did not gather en masse during the hike.

Griffith added that it may be necessary to consider whether charges should be brought against Fusion Adventure for aiding, abetting, counselling, or procuring of a breach of the Public Health Regulations.

The commissioner reminded that Trinidad and Tobago is in the midst of the highest number of recorded infections and deaths since the onset of the pandemic in March 2020. So it is incumbent on the public, both event organisers and prospective participants, to exercise restraint and let good sense prevail instead of searching for technicalities within the law to justify irresponsible and reckless behavior.

He said the effect of such gatherings can lead to a further exponential increase in infections and consequent imposition of further and more stringent restrictions.

The top cop reiterated that people should conduct themselves so as to preserve the health of themselves, their families and the public at large. He asked everyone to heed the Prime Minister's call and refrain from gathering, except in the course of employment in or accessing an essential service.