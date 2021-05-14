Chamber wants curfew to curb covid19 spread

File photo by Marvin Hamilton

THE Trinidad and Tobago Chamber of Industry and Commerce on Friday called for a curfew and for covid19 restrictions to be extended for another week to reduce the spread of the virus.

The Chamber said, "We recognise some businesses have made the decision to temporarily close their 'essential' services to reduce the risk of spread."

While commending this move it said, "We have to ensure our citizens have access to essential services."

On Thursday, Bhagwansingh's and Dansteel said all their branches would be closed from May 15-23, to protect the health of staff and customers.

On Friday, the Hosein Group of Companies announced the closure of its stores for the same period. Businesses run by these companies are classified under the public health regulations as essential services.

In a statement, the Chamber said it had held an emergency board meeting because of the escalation in cases and pressure on our health care system.

On the basis of feedback it received, the Chamber said factors contributing to the spread of the virus include points of contact where many people are asymptomatic, lack of adherence to covid19 protocols by members of the public, and increased rate of spread "perhaps due to new variant."

The Chamber also said it polled its members for suggestions to address these matters.

It reported, "While most businesses are compliant and provide a safe environment for their staff and consumers, the majority who responded to our survey have called for stricter enforcement of whatever guidelines are implemented. The greatest concern is social engagement and unnecessary movement of individuals."

As a first step, the Chamber said the restrictions in force from April 30-May 23 must be extended for another week "to evaluate the impact of the actions taken."

It proposed a 9pm-5am curfew (MondayFriday) and a 5pm-5am curfew on weekends to reduce the movement of people and possible spread of covid19.

The Chamber said, "Only people who work in industrial operations, which need to operate on a shift basis, should be allowed movement during the curfew period with a letter from their employer." It added that appropriate allowances should be made for inter-island transport.

The Chamber also wanted a review of the businesses that are considered essential, and said only those absolutely necessary for the needs of citizens should be open.

It recommended curbside and delivery service options where possible to reduce the interaction and movement of individuals, greater efforts by businesses to allow their workers to operate from home, and for workers in essential businesses to be given priority for vaccination.