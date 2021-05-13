Yes, MPs and senators, cut your salaries

Senator Paul Richards -

THE EDITOR: I am pleased to support the call by Imaam Iqubal Hydal for our MPs and senators to take a cut in their salaries. It is not acceptable that only the working class of the country has to feel the economic pain of covid19.

It is time for the parliamentarians to stand up and show their patriotism. Maybe Senator Paul Richards can bring a motion.

The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in the US has now confirmed that the covid19 virus is transmissible indoors, being suspended in the air. Can we please have our public health inspectors or Environmental Management Authority personnel do the required checks on the factories, retail stores, supermarkets?

Is there a method for checking the ventilation systems for the virus? We must ensure that tests are carried out and that employers upgrade their ventilation systems. We need to know how soon this can be implemented. Can this schedule be published, please?

ANNE DE SILVA

St Joseph