Walcott: 'I will do whatever it takes for Olympic glory'

Trinidad and Tobago's two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott - Angelo Marcelle

Two-time Olympic medallist Keshorn Walcott is in Puerto Rico working on an intense training regime in anticipation of a long-awaited return to top-flight competition.

The javelin ace returns to the international stage at the 60th Ostrava Golden Spike Games in Czech Republic on Wednesday, after a hiatus of over 19 months from the sport, owing to the pandemic. His last meet was the IAAF World Athletics Championships in September 2019.

Walcott arrived in Puerto Rico ten days ago and will use it as a base to travel to competition in Europe ahead of the July 23-August 8 Tokyo Games. His coach, Ismael Lopez-Mastrapa is expected to join him within the coming days.

The 28-year old described the past year “non-existent,” as he was unable to compete at the few major meets on the European circuit. From mid-March 2020 to early November, all sporting facilities were shut down to reduce the spread of covid19.

On November 6, however, the government announced that athletes preparing to represent TT on the local and international circuit could resume training at sporting facilities, once they adhered to strict covid19 protocols.

As tough as it was to delay outdoor training during that seven-month period, Walcott used the down time to get some much-needed rest. Now, with the Olympics just over two months away, Walcott is eager to return to competition.

“I decided to take it upon myself this year. Last year was non-existent regarding competition. There were competition still ongoing in Europe, but clearly I’m at a year’s disadvantage in terms of catching up. I decided to try my best to leave TT early as possible.

“Whether or not it would take three or four months out here (preparing) before Olympics, I have to make it happen if I have any hopes of performing well at the games, You can train all you want, but it’s a different setting when it comes to competition.”

After next week’s stint in the Czech Republic, Walcott travels to Gateshead, Great Britain, for the IAAF’s first instalment of the 2021 Wanda Diamond League. From there, he heads to Finland for the June 7-8 Paavo Nurmi Games. Walcott is also scheduled to participate in a handful of other meets before the Summer Games.

With all of his competition venues in the eastern hemisphere, Walcott will have to pass through an array of covid19 checkpoints, quarantine facilities and other mandatory requirements to enter various countries. He has no plans to return to TT before the Tokyo Games.

Luckily, he has already received his first dose of AstraZeneca vaccine in Trinidad and is open to receiving his second dose in another country, once it's made available.

Walcott supports the idea of athletes being vaccinated beforehand to minimise the risk of catching the virus, especially during international transit.

Additionally, the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and China recently teamed up to offer vaccines to athletes and teams preparing for the Tokyo and 2022 Beijing Winter Games.

“I am not one of those anti-vaccine people. I am trying to achieve something (Olympic glory) and I will do whatever it takes for me to achieve that.

“For me, it’s easy staying at home in Trinidad. When I’m abroad and moving about, passing through different countries and airports, I don’t want to put myself at risk. I had to do what it takes, and that (getting vaccinated) was one of the steps. I did it as soon as I was able to. I see the many comments on those for and against the vaccination every day on social media. But everyone has their opinions,” he said.

Walcott's plan, of two or three events each month leading up to the Olympics, is geared towards assessing where he’s at and improving his craft.

He says training has been going well and he has been recording some good distances over the past few months.

“I’m excited, and feel like I haven’t competed in several years. I hope I can carry my good efforts from training over into competition. I know the first few competitions for me are never really the best, but I hope this year to start at a much different level.

“My main objective this year is to throw far. I think once I continue and remain healthy, I would be able to accomplish that.

“I’m not going to put myself down and say I can’t do it because I haven’t been competing for a while. Sometimes the rest is good and it’s what your body needs. I’m going to go in with an open mind for the first competition and hopefully I can get a good performance.”

Walcott also acknowledged his longtime sponsors bmobile and the TT Olympic Committee for going all out to ensure he is well taken care of in the final phases of his Olympic preparations.

Walcott won TT’s second-ever Olympic gold medal with a distance of 84.58m at the London Games. Four years later, in Brail, he bagged bronze with 85.38m. His best distance and national record of 90.16m was achieved at the Lausanne leg of the Diamond League in 2015.