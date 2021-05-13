UNC: Field hospitals donated thanks to Kamla's suggestions

Kamla Persad-Bissessar

The UNC says the two 40-bed field hospitals the US donated to this country were the result of Opposition leader Kamla Persad-Bissessar’s plea to the Prime Minister to request them.

Dr Rowley announced the donation on Wednesday, saying one will be set up outside the Couva Hospital and the other at the Jean Pierre Complex.

In a release, the UNC said Persad-Bissessar made the call at a virtual meeting on Monday night.

It quoted her as saying, "So, you come to blame. But you have no plans. How are you going to increase bed space? Because you are telling us that we are going to have a shortage of bed space as we go along. What you doing? Do you have a plan?

“Can I make a suggestion? Can we write to the US or ask the US or other developed countries? They can help us with the mobile hospital units that they have. We saw it (in) the height of the pandemic in the developed countries, that they were using these mobile units, because we can build a hospital between now and tomorrow and next week if (there is) this bed shortage. And already, you're telling us it's filled to capacity.”

The release said this suggestion was “yet another bold, innovative solution,” adding to the long list of solutions Persad-Bissessar has been suggesting to save the country.

It also said another “successful UNC initiative” was securing the Indian government’s donation of 40,000 AstraZeneca vaccines.

“When the TT Government refused to move further, Kamla Persad-Bissessar forced action by writing to the Prime Minister of India herself.

“This is why a United Front against covid is needed. Kamla Persad-Bissessar and UNC are brimming with ideas, programmes and creative solutions that the country so obviously needs. When others throw their hands up and say ‘Nothing can be done,’ or blame others, against all odds the UNC will find a course for things to get done. That has always been the UNC way.”

It said the party will continue to fight for the people of TT.