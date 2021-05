Stop the licking

THE EDITOR: Can someone tell me why, in this day and age, especially with covid19 circulating, Republic Bank (and perhaps other banks) still has envelopes that you have to lick to seal to make a deposit at an automated teller machine?

Envelopes with self-adhesive/peel-to-stick flaps have been in existence for at least a decade. Banks, for the health of the public and your staff alike, please consider and do better in this area.

CATHERINE QUINN

Maraval