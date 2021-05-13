Sinopharm vaccines to arrive on Tuesday

A vial of the Sinopharm covid19 vaccine. - Nabil al-Jurani

Foreign and Caricom Affairs Minister Amery Browne has confirmed that the shipment of 100,000 Sinopharm vaccines from China will arrive on Tuesday.

In a Whatsapp response to a Newsday question about the vaccines, Browne said, "Arrival is scheduled for Tuesday night."

The government of China agreed to donate the vaccines following a conversation between Prime Minister Dr Rowley and China's President Xi Jinping on March 16. The agreement was hinged on the World Health Organization (WHO) approving this vaccine. The approval was given on May 7.

WHO director general Dr Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus said the vaccine was the sixth to receive WHO validation for safety, efficacy and quality.