Senate proffers Eid greetings

Kazim Hosein

Members of the Senate extended greeting to the nation on the occasion of Eid-ul-Fitr after Tuesday’s sitting.

Rural Development Minister Kazim Hosein said for another year, Muslims near and far had had to alter the way they worshipped during Ramadan, as places of worship were closed due to the increase in covid19 cases.

“Although we were sad to spend the remaining days of Ramadan away from the mosque, unable to see our friends and relatives, we knew that Allah would be our guide. It was another difficult Ramadan that saw empty masjids with prayers being done virtually, the silence piercing through our places of worship as gatherings of joy and laughter during the daily breaking of the fast, or iftar, were no longer something we could look forward to. This continues to be a very difficult way of life, indeed a new normal.

"As a devout Muslim trusting in Allah, I was able to spend more family time, and realised that our homes can become new places of worship. As we draw closer to the end of Ramadan, let this reshape our faith, and let us show compassion to those less fortunate in society.”

Hosein asked for Allah’s continued guidance and protection for the government and healthcare workers, strength and healing for those who have covid19, and comfort for those who lost loved ones.

He choked up as he remembered the late Franklin Khan, who he said always gave him the time to break his fast.

Opposition Senator David Nakhid sent greetings on behalf of the Opposition and its Leader.

“As we bid this month farewell, tears will fall from our eyes. As we celebrate Eid-ul-Fitr as a nation, the Islamic community will begin to look forward to the next coming of the Holy Month.

"We of the UNC recognise and pay tribute to the sterling magnificence of the contribution of the Islamic community to our country in every sphere of national development. We note with admiration the Prophet Mohammed’s call that my community is one, and all expression of mischief must be avoided. As our Holy Qur'an states, mischief is more grievous than murder, so as a united Islamic community continues its advancement and contribution to the national effort to establish justice and equity throughout all communities.

"We wish Eid Mubarak upon all citizens of TT and may we continue this fight together.”

Independent Senator Amrita Deonarine said during the month of Ramadan, Muslims fast not to test their will but to perform an act of faith which will bring them closer to Allah.

“Last year’s Ramadan arrived during the world’s first round of pandemic-related lockdowns. In many countries like ours, mosques were closed and cut off Muslims from communal meals, prayer, and charitable work. This year, as new surges of the pandemic necessitate limits on movement and gathering, we continue to be especially grateful to the Muslim community for their fast, prayer, charity, and sacrifice, for the overall safety and wellbeing of TT.”

On behalf of the Parliament, Senate President Christine Kangaloo said, “the discipline and sacrifices shown and made by our Muslim brothers and sisters are an example to all of us who are being called to make sacrifices for our own health and safety.

"We wish all Muslims Eid Mubarak.”