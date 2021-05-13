Saluting frontline workers

Three of the country's frontline workers. - Angelo Marcelle

THE EDITOR: For the first time in our nation’s history we are faced with a health disaster of alarming magnitude that is impacting negatively on all walks of life. Although the dangerous contagion presents a great risk to life, our frontline workers, namely healthcare workers and those in the protective services, continue to give of their very best for the well being of fellow citizens. Should they not be recognised and applauded?

Jewish teaching states, “For unto each person there is a name and unto each person there is an identity. Each person is a universe. Whoever saves a single life, it is as if he has saved an entire universe.” The self-sacrifice of a brave, sincere and committed person can be valued a million times more than the sacrifice of a million men. The loyal devotion of duty against all odds stirs up love under the power and influence of love.

What a privilege and honour it is for our frontline personnel to go beyond the call of duty to render yeoman service for the good of their fellow citizens. Charles Dickens in his masterpiece A Tale of Two Cities wrote, “It is a far, far better thing that I do, than I have ever done; it is a far better rest that I go to than I have ever known.”

Kudos to all of our hard working and conscientious frontline workers.

LINDSEY RAMPERSAD

via e-mail