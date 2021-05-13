Prioritise the education of parents

THE EDITOR: The TTUTA column, “Poor parenting” (April 27), highlights the need for parent education and parent support to receive much more attention in our society. I certainly agree.

The time has come for many more faith-based bodies, community groups and PTAs to give specific attention to parenting initiatives such as interactive workshops and support groups. These sessions can be conducted face-to-face or via online platforms.

Parents may benefit from sessions on such topics as nutrition for children, alternatives to corporal punishment, how to enable children to become problem solvers, how to raise resilient children, how to assist children in managing screen time.

Now is the time for parent education to be given more priority.

IAN GREEN

Couva